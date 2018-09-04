A small plane has crash-landed just metres from the shore at a popular Welsh beach.

The aircraft’s male pilot survived the crash but suffered head injuries after he came down into the sea at Whitesands Bay, Pembrokeshire.

No other injuries were reported at the Blue Flag standard beach, which is popular with tourists and renowned for surfing.

The RNLI was first on the scene after the plane crash-landed at around 1.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Lifeguard Luke Evans, 23, said: “I looked over and saw that the plane was only five metres from the water so it was obvious what was happening. We were the first responders and ran down to the scene with our trauma bag.

“The plane was sitting in very shallow water and the wheel had come off but the shell was intact. The pilot was badly shaken and had some facial and head injuries, but was still conscious and able to communicate.

“We assessed him and then were able to help him up the beach back to the lifeguard unit where we gave him oxygen and waited for the ambulance to arrive.

The small aircraft crashed just metres from the shore at the popular surfing beach (RNLI/John Williams)

“The plane made quite a splash when it came down but luckily it was pretty quiet on the beach and in the water, so there were no injuries to anyone else.”

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team, the Welsh Ambulance Service, Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were all at the scene following the crash.

No other injuries were reported but the male pilot, who has not been named, was taken by ambulance to hospital.

A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said: “The AAIB is investigating an accident involving a light aircraft in Pembrokeshire.

“It is an investigation by correspondence, which most of our investigations are, rather than a field investigation.”