Labour’s bid to put a lid on the anti-Semitism row, a revolutionary cancer treatment for children being offered by the NHS and healthy eating make headlines on Wednesday.

The Labour Party’s governing body adopted an internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism in full on Tuesday, although its decision to include extra wording has caused controversy.

The Times says Mr Corbyn was left humiliated after he made a proposal for a longer caveat that was rejected by allies.

The Times says Mr Corbyn was left humiliated after he made a proposal for a longer caveat that was rejected by allies.

The events mean the row over anti-Semitism in the party rumbles on, The Independent reports.

Meanwhile the Daily Express says Labour has been accused of failing to directly tell police about anti-Semitism cases that are being probed internally.

The Metro leads with plans to give a life-saving cancer treatment to children on the NHS.

The Daily Mirror also runs with the “game-changing” leukaemia therapy.

Nearly four million children in the UK live in households that are too impoverished to buy enough healthy food to meet official nutrition guidelines, according to a new study that leads The Guardian.

Nearly four million children in the UK live in households that are too impoverished to buy enough healthy food to meet official nutrition guidelines, according to a new study that leads The Guardian.

Meanwhile all restaurants, cafes and fast-food outlets will have to print calorie counts on menus under obesity-fighting plans, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Meanwhile all restaurants, cafes and fast-food outlets will have to print calorie counts on menus under obesity-fighting plans, the Daily Telegraph reports.

In other news, the i leads with plans for a shake-up of how Britain’s railways are run.

In other news, the i leads with plans for a shake-up of how Britain's railways are run.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to stay in post until 2020 after the Prime Minister backed a plan for stability after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to stay in post until 2020 after the Prime Minister backed a plan for stability after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

A new report co-authored by the Archbishop of Canterbury calls for higher taxes for wealthy families and multinational companies, the Daily Mail reports.

The Sun leads with Dame Barbara Windsor after the 81-year-old reportedly suffered a health scare.