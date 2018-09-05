A large blaze has torn through a carwash in Hamilton.

Crews were called to Sponge N’ Hoses on Muir Street just after 5.35am on Wednesday.

Large fire at Sponge N Hoses, Muir Street Hamilton @STVNews pic.twitter.com/WLshXKd8RH — Chris Newlands (@TheBigScotYin) September 5, 2018

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman described the premises as “well alight”.

Four appliances were in attendance, including two pump vehicles and two aerial vehicles.

Horrible views from the window this morning! Gladly no one hurt. Good job @fire_scot @policescotland. Sad to see @Spongenhoses up in flames! 🙁 pic.twitter.com/9dkGCPyEUi — Simon Law (@simonthelaw) September 5, 2018

It is believed no one was in the property when it went up in flames.

The surrounding area has been cordoned off by emergency services.

Some public transport has been impacted by the incident.