A man’s wallet has been stolen while he was in the throes of a fatal heart attack.

The 66-year-old was in cardiac arrest at Hastings station in East Sussex on August 28 when his wallet was taken, British Transport Police said.

He was treated by paramedics but later died.

A 66 year old man had wallet taken whilst suffering fatal heart attack. The incident occurred at Hastings railway station. We would like to speak to this man in connection, Please text us on 61016 https://t.co/ktAn9GJMxg pic.twitter.com/65HBTPr6st — BTP Sussex (@BTPSussex) September 5, 2018

Officers have released a photograph of a man they believe may have information that can assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man should call BTP on 0800 405040, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.