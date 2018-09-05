Hundreds of fusiliers set off on a parade through the city of London to celebrate 50 years since their regiment was formed.

Bayonets were fixed high as more than 500 serving and former army personnel began marching through the square mile to the beat of drums.

Members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers wait to set off from the Tower of London (John Walton/PA)

They set off at 10am after getting into formation at the Tower of London, their regimental headquarters.

The troops will parade toward Guildhall, where they will be received by the Duke of Kent and undergo a full inspection.

The troops were due to march from the Tower of London to the Guildhall (John Walton/PA)

Retired Colonel James Denny, regimental secretary for The Fusiliers, thanked the regiment’s ‘Colonel-in-Chief’, the Duke of Kent, for his “continued support”.

He said: “The Privilege Parade on September 5 promises to be a great event for all the Fusilier family and we are delighted that so many of our affiliated regiments from around the world will be able to join us on this special day.

More than 500 personnel were participating (John Walton/PA)

“It is a great honour to be allowed to parade through the City of London in this, our 50th anniversary year, so a huge thank you to all the officials for enabling this momentous occasion to take place.”

The march is the final event in a year-long programme across the country to commemorate 50 years on from the infantry regiment’s formation in 1968.

Members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers march to celebrate 50 years since their regiment was formed (John Walton/PA)

The Regiment’s affiliated regiments in Canada (The Royal Canadian Regiment, The Lorne Scots and the Royal Westminster Regiment) and from Australia (Pipes and Drums of the Royal Victoria Regiment) are attending in support.

A reception in Guildhall will follow the parade.