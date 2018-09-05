Newcastle United fans who ripped up seats during an under-23 match at the home of their arch rivals Sunderland will be taken to court and face being banned from matches, police said.

Vandals broke seats at the Stadium of Light during the Premier League International Cup match in March, a competition for second string players.

Around 300 Newcastle United fans attended the first reserve team game between the two sides in four years, with the Magpies winning 11-10 on penalties.

During the second half, a minority of Newcastle fans – mainly under 18 – ripped out seats, and toilets inside the stadium were also damaged, Northumbria Police said.

Following an investigation, 10 people have been issued with a summons to appear before Sunderland magistrates at a date to be set, and face charges including public order offences, theft and throwing a missile.

Those convicted could be banned from going to games, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to warn fans that such banning orders can also affect your future career prospects, as they may be disclosed to potential employers through a vetting process or DBS check.”