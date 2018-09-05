Part of Belfast city centre could be cordoned off for at least four months following the Primark shop fire, the city’s Lord Mayor said.

Fourteen businesses are unable to trade as they are within a safety exclusion zone established amid fears the blackened structure could collapse.

There will be no through access for pedestrians down the main shopping street, Royal Avenue, and signs will be erected, Belfast City Council added.

Last week, flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-storey historic Bank Buildings which housed Primark.

Businesses remaining within the Primark safety exclusion zone have been advised that the current cordon is likely to be in place for a minimum of four months. — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) September 5, 2018

More than 100 firefighters battled the major blaze for more than three days as it ripped through the building on Castle Street.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey said engineers would assess the site and consider bracing the badly damaged shell, then determine if its facade can be saved.

She added: “While it is imperative that the safety cordon remains, we recognise it is having a serious impact – not just on the traders within the cordon, but for those in the immediate area who are suffering due to a reduction in footfall.”

The area within the cordon will be inaccessible until next year, meaning it will be out of bounds throughout the busy pre-Christmas shopping season when many businesses earn enough to sustain them through leaner times.

Deirdre Hargey at the scene (Liam McBurney/PA)

The council will be implementing measures to help struggling firms.

The mayor added: “As well as erecting signage to encourage and direct footfall, council along with other agencies and government departments are working together to find alternative premises for businesses and arranging initiatives for affected traders to provide advice in respect of rates and employability.”

Belfast City Council and its partners are also planning a campaign aimed at sustaining visitors to the city and supporting retailers over the next four months.

Primark customers and staff were evacuated from the building last week after smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

Flames reaching at least 50ft were visible across Belfast’s skyline.

A safety cordon around the former Primark store in Belfast will be maintained for four months (Liam McBurney/PA)

The historic clock at the top of the building was engulfed in flames before the fire spread from the roof to the floor below.

Parts of the roof then collapsed as thick black smoke and fire ripped through the rest of the flagship store.

The building has survived bombs and fires throughout its long history in the city.

It was undergoing a £30 million refurbishment and there was a recent recruitment announcement that the company was seeking to hire 100 additional staff.

A senior fire officer described it as one of the biggest blazes they had battled in a number of years, but no-one was injured.