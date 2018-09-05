A plane has been quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport after about 10 passengers became ill on board a flight from Dubai.

The Emirates flight landed around 9.10am on Wednesday (2.10pm BST).

The airline said the passengers are receiving medical attention “as a precaution”.

Video footage from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.

Passengers could be seen exiting the plane with their luggage and getting onto buses.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

Representatives of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are on the scene.

A New York police counter-terrorism division tweeted that the incident appeared to be a “medical situation”.