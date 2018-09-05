The head of a gang that imported blank-firing pistols, converted them into potentially deadly weapons and then sold them to the criminal underworld has been jailed for 26 years.

Carlington Grant – known as Mad Dog – and his girlfriend Khianna Lewis funded a lifestyle of holidays and flash cars on the sales of at least 43 pistols and 1,160 blank cartridges they shipped in from Calais, France.

A middleman, Jermaine Dornan, also bragged about his crime-fuelled gains, taking photographs of piles of used bank notes at home.

Grant bragged about his life of luxury, posing with expensive cars (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detectives estimated Grant could have been making more than £100,000 profit in just one month by buying the guns – which are legal in mainland Europe – and bringing them to the UK to convert.

The gun-supply ring was smashed after a surveillance operation on Albanian cocaine gang members on August 3 2016 recorded a gun deal taking place.

Two replica Glock pistols and 12 rounds of converted ammunition were seized, with ballistic experts later linking the serial numbers of those weapons to Grant’s ad-hoc workshop in West Bromwich.

One of the blank-firing pistols recovered by police (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Rory Juss, of West Midlands Police’s regional organised crime unit, said the guns were traced to a manufacturer in Italy, and then an internet wholesaler in France.

That led officers to a large supply which had arrived at premises in St Austell on the Cornish coast, and was linked directly to Grant.

During a police raid on the industrial unit in Cornwall, two guns were found hidden under car bonnets together with a large bag of ammunition in various stages of conversion.

Cash photographed by Jermaine Dornan, who bragged about his ill-gotten gains (West Midlands Police/PA)

Lewis’s fingerprints were found on the ammunition packaging.

Mr Juss said: “Grant tried to explain away his trip to Cornwall as an innocent trip to the seaside, but analysis of his movements showed he never went near a beach.”

Grant, whose WhatsApp profile name was Mad Dog, part-funded the £7,370 purchase of 43 pistols – with the father of nine bragging about his lifestyle, posing in front of pictures of expensive cars.

Once converted, two of the weapons were passed to a seller by middleman Dornan before the lethal consignment was intercepted by police.

Both Grant and Dornan were arrested during simultaneous armed police raids on December 23 last year, while Lewis was stopped at Gatwick Airport on January 16 as she returned from a holiday to Jamaica.

In court, Grant – who was married to another woman – claimed he joined Lewis on day trips to Cornwall and believed she was collecting beauty products for an internet business.

Dornan acted as a middleman for at least one gun deal (West Midlands Police/PA)

The detective said Grant had left a potentially lethal legacy on the streets of the UK as at least 40 handguns remained at large.

One other gun, a replica Beretta, dropped in a botched robbery on a carpet store in Erdington, Birmingham, after a raid by two masked men in May last year was also linked to Grant.

The serial number had been filed off but experts at the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis) were able to forensically recover the identifying marks – linking the weapon to Grant.

Khianna Lewis – Grant’s girlfriend – pictured on a beach in Jamaica, funded in part by cash she earned from the gun supply conspiracy (West Midlands Police/PA)

After a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court last month, a jury convicted Grant, 41, Lewis and Dornan of conspiring to sell prohibited weapons and ammunition.

Sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Heidi Kubik QC, called Grant, of Johnson Street, Wolverhampton, the “controlling mind” as he was jailed for 26 years for conspiracy to supply guns.

He was given a 10-year term for conspiring to import weapons, and three years for acquiring ammunition, to serve concurrently.

Grant was described in court as the ‘controlling mind’ of the conspiracy (West Midlands Police/PA)

His accomplice, Lewis, 34, of Columbus Gardens, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, was sentenced to 17 years for conspiracy to supply firearms.

She was also handed a seven-year term for conspiring to import handguns, and two years for possession of ammunition, to be served concurrently.

Khianna Lewis, the girlfriend of Carlington Grant, who was jailed for a total of 17 years (West Midlands Police/PA)

Dornan, 30, of Temple Street, Bilston, also West Midlands, was jailed for nine years – eight years for conspiracy and a year for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

After sentencing, Mr Juss added: “These guns were destined for criminals and obviously would have been used in criminality.

“Stopping his supply line has undoubtedly saved lives.”

Jermaine Dornan was jailed for a total of nine years (West Midlands Police/PA)

Gregg Taylor, a Nabis forensics scientist, said as well as being potentially deadly weapons, they could also misfire.

He said: “They’re made with die-cast type metals and alloys.

“So if you convert them and use modified ammunition – or worse still, genuine factory ammunition – you run the risk of them blowing up in your face.”