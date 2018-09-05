Reality television star Kim Kardashian has returned to the White House for a meeting with senior presidential advisers as part of criminal justice reform efforts by the US government.

A White House official confirmed Kardashian’s appearance after TMZ reported on her visit to the White House.

The reality TV star held a meeting with Mr Trump three months ago (Ian West/PA)

She last visited the White House three months ago to push for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.

One week later, Mr Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after more than two decades in jail on drug charges.

Kardashian participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform with several White House staffers, including the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, said: “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.”

Among the others in attendance were CNN commentator Van Jones, Shon Hopwood, a lawyer who served time in prison for bank robbery, and Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, who has been instrumental in steering Mr Trump’s supreme court choices, including Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearings have begun in Washington.

The star has previously said she will push for clemency for a man serving a life term over drugs offences (AP)

There are no plans for Kardashian to meet with the US president.

She gave an interview this week in which she said she would lobby for Chris Young, who was charged in December 2010 for being involved in drug trafficking in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was later convicted and, due to mandatory minimum sentencing, was given life in prison without parole after being arrested for marijuana and cocaine possession.

Mr Kushner has added prison reform to his broad portfolio, though others in the administration – namely US attorney general Jeff Sessions – support the toughest possible sentences for drug and other convictions in America.

The president’s son-in-law has had an interest in prison reform since his own father, Charles Kushner, was incarcerated for 14 months after being convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.