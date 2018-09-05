Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is “optimistic” about resetting the relationship with Washington after the US suspended aid over the country’s alleged failure to combat militants.

“You know I’m a born optimist,” said Mr Khan, a former star cricket player who was sworn in last month.

“A sportsman always is an optimist. He steps on the field and he thinks he’s going to win.”

He met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Islamabad on Wednesday, who spent just four hours in Pakistan in what was his first visit to the country.

At the airport before leaving for neighbouring India, Mr Khan said he was “hopeful” a foundation had been laid to move forward.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, lots more discussion to be had,” he said. “It’s time for us to begin to deliver on our joint commitment.

“We’ve had lots of times where we’ve talked and made agreements, but we haven’t been able to actually execute those.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the powerful Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa were also in the talks.

Mr Pompeo said: “We talked about their new government, the opportunity to reset the relationship between our two countries across a broad spectrum, economic, business, commercial.”

He added they also discussed “the work that we all know that we need to do to try to develop a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan that benefits certainly Afghanistan, but also the United States and Pakistan.”

“I’m hopeful that the foundation that we laid today will set the conditions for continued success as we start to move forward,” he said on the tarmac before leaving.

The US last weekend cancelled a 300 million dollar Coalition Support Fund payment to Pakistan after long complaining it was not doing enough to combat the Taliban and other militants who attack Afghan and US forces across the porous border.

Pakistan has rejected those allegations, saying it has played a key role in the US-led campaign against extremists that began after the 9/11 attacks.

After Mr Pompeo’s departure, the US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement: “In all of his meetings, Secretary Pompeo emphasised the important role Pakistan could play in bringing about a negotiated peace in Afghanistan, and conveyed the need for Pakistan to take sustained and decisive measures against terrorists and militants threatening regional peace and stability.”

On the plane to Pakistan, Mr Pompeo announced his appointment of Zalmay Khalilzad, a veteran diplomat who is unpopular in Pakistan, as the new US special adviser on Afghan reconciliation, which could further complicate relations with Islamabad.

Mr Khalilzad “has been very critical of Pakistan in the past and his appointment will not help move things forward” according to Zahid Hussain, a defence analyst and the author of two books on militancy in the region.

Neither the US nor Pakistan can afford a complete rupture in relations, but Mr Hussain said Islamabad is frustrated the relationship has been reduced to a single issue: Afghanistan.

“The United States seems only to see Pakistan through the prism of Afghanistan,” he said.

“The main thing is we would like to be allies with the U.S. but with dignity.”

As an opposition leader, Mr Khan often chastised Pakistan’s reliance on US financial assistance.

He and his supporters once briefly stopped trucks supplying fuel and other goods to US and NATO troops from crossing into Afghanistan to protest US drone strikes in Pakistan’s tribal regions along the border.

In a speech following the July 25 elections that propelled him to power, Mr Khan said Pakistan would not participate in the US war on terror, instead advocating a peaceful end to the protracted war in Afghanistan.

Mr Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, told a news conference held after Mr Pompeo’s departure the US indicated there was an opportunity for direct talks with the Taliban, a demand the insurgent movement has consistently made.

Mr Khan has flatly rejected a US strategy that advocates a heavy military hand to force Afghanistan’s Taliban to the negotiating table.

Mr Pompeo arrived shortly before 8pm local time in the Indian capital of New Delhi.