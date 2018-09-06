Pictures of two men – Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – lead the majority of Thursday’s papers after the pair were charged in connection with the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

The Times carries the headline “May vows revenge on Russia”, reporting that the Prime Minister is preparing a cyber war against Moscow’s spy network.

The Times carries the headline "May vows revenge on Russia"

The Daily Telegraph carries mugshots of the two men, reporting the suspects were caught on CCTV as they carried out the attack in Salisbury.

The Daily Telegraph carries mugshots of the two men

The Guardian leads on the accusation from Mrs May that the poisoning was “not a rogue operation”.

The developments in the case also lead the Financial Times, with the paper reporting the Kremlin saying they were “confused” by Britain’s naming of the suspects.

The developments in the case also lead the Financial Times

The Metro refers to the pair as “Putin’s hitmen”, with CCTV reported to show the men smiling after the attack.

The Independent carries the line from Mrs May that Britain will use its full range of security services to expose what it called the “malign activity” of the GRU – the foreign military intelligence agency in Russia.

The Daily Mirror calls the pair “Putin’s assassins” alongside a picture of them walking in the Wiltshire city.

The Sun carries the headline “smiling assassins”, saying the agents left a trail of poison after March’s attack.

The Sun carries the headline "smiling assassins"

The Daily Mail also runs with the latest developments in Salisbury.

The Daily Express also leads with the Novichok latest, alongside a story about the death of BBC presenter Rachael Bland, two years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

The Daily Express also leads with the Novichok latest

The Daily Star also runs with the death of Ms Bland, after she told her three-year-old son to keep his good sense of humour.