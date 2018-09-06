A woman has been found dead by fire crews tackling a house fire in south-east London.

Nearly two dozen 999 calls were made after a fire broke out at a house in Centurion Square in Woolwich at around 1.20am on Thursday.

Eight engines carrying around 60 firefighters tackled the fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The fire in #Woolwich is now under control. Sadly one woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus https://t.co/pLjusCvrc5 pic.twitter.com/KI1rLdX5j3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 6, 2018

Two people left the building before crews arrives and were taken to hospital.

LFB said: “Sadly one woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus.”

Responding with @LondonFire & @Ldn_Ambulance to report of fire at residential address in Centurian Square, #Greenwich – 2 people taken to hospital. Condition update awaits. Another female found deceased inside property. Cause of fire as yet u/k. Officers remain on scene. — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) September 6, 2018

The fire was under control by 3.12am and its cause will be investigated.