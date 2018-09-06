A man who died after being shot in a north London cemetery has been named by police.

Ismail Tanrikulu was found with gunshot wounds by officers at Tottenham cemetery just before 8am on Monday, Scotland Yard said.

The 22-year-old, from Tottenham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Friday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Detective chief inspector Andy Partridge said: “I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the grounds of the cemetery or in the vicinity of Fryatt Road or Jellicoe Road on the morning of Monday, 3 September, between 7am and 8am.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0208 358 0300, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111