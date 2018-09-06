Plumes of smoke have been billowing from a large blaze at a business in Glasgow since the early hours.
The alarm was raised about the “well-developed” fire in a single-storey building in Nitshill Road at around 2.30am on Thursday.
Six appliances were called to the scene, including three aerial units.
Glasgow City Council said the fire was taking place at the Nitshill Enterprise Centre.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said there have been no casualties but crews are still tackling the flames.
St Bernard’s Primary School and Woodacre Nursery will be closed on Thursday due to the incident.
The local authority also urged nearby residents to keep their windows shut.
A stretch between Cleeves Road and Seamill Street has been closed to all traffic and motorists have been urged to expect delays during rush hour.
Peat Road is also shut to all southbound vehicles between Barrhead Road and Nitshill Road.
Some public transport has also been affected.
