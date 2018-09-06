A woman has died in a suspected arson attack on a south-east London townhouse.

The victim, believed to be in her late 40s, was found dead inside the address in Centurian Square, Woolwich, Scotland Yard said.

The fire, to which officers were called at 1.23am on Thursday, is being treated as suspicious.

Appeal after woman dies following suspected arson attack in #Greenwich – Detectives want to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious before or after the fire started https://t.co/vIwZXuGP0U pic.twitter.com/PC6ZjqCPDX — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 6, 2018

The Metropolitan Police’s homicide and major crime command have been made aware but are not currently investigating the incident.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were taken to hospital from the property but they are not believed to be seriously injured.

Nearly two dozen 999 calls were made after the blaze broke out.

Police attended along with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Ambulance Service.

The fire in #Woolwich is now under control. Sadly one woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus https://t.co/pLjusCvrc5 pic.twitter.com/KI1rLdX5j3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 6, 2018

Eight engines carrying around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze, which has now been extinguished, LFB said.

Local CCTV footage will be reviewed and detailed forensic tests carried out.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.