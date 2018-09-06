Ten people taken to hospital after a large commercial jet arrived in the US from Dubai have tested positive for influenza, officials say.

Spokesman for the mayor of New York Eric Phillips tweeted that some tests came back inconclusive on other viruses, and will be re-administered.

All 10 patients will be kept in the hospital as a precaution until the final results come in.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined the Emirates aircraft holding 520 passengers on Wednesday so it could evaluate about 100 of them.

Some had complained about coughs, headaches, sore throats and fevers.