The UK Government is investing £80 million in the development of technology that could help in search and rescue missions, hostage situations and aid firefighters in saving more lives.

The cash will be used to fund quantum imaging technology research at institutions across the country, including Strathclyde and Glasgow universities, over a five-year period, the Chancellor said.

Quantum imaging technology could be used to provide high-quality X-ray images, helping emergency services get a more accurate live image before embarking on rescue attempts.

Today I visited @UniStrathclyde in Glasgow to announce £80m to help industry develop quantum technology. Thanks to Sir Jim Mcdonald for showing me around. https://t.co/D6MJpNSJAM pic.twitter.com/QhvA3gGGcR — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) September 6, 2018

It could also be used to see through snow storms, around corners and map hidden underground hazards.

Speaking during a visit to the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Mr Hammond said: “The UK is a world leader in quantum technologies, but others are investing hard to catch up with us.

“The £80 million in new funding that I have announced today will ensure that we remain at the forefront of this exciting technological revolution.

“Technological leadership boosts our economy and our productivity, meaning higher growth and higher wages.”

Mr Hammond toured the university’s Technology and Innovation Centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chief executive of UK Research and Innovation Sir Mark Walport said: “This new funding for the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme will provide reassurance to the research base and the industries in the field that the UK is serious about being a world leader in the field and is investing long-term.

“Subject to approvals, the funding will give certainty to leading researchers and students, and help attract more investment and jobs to the local area.”

The Chancellor also announced at least £25 million will be made available to develop next generation (5G) mobile technology in specific sectors of the economy, with firms able to bid for funding.