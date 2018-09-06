A 62-year-old shop worker who was stabbed to death at a late night convenience store has been named by police.

Locals paid tribute to Joan Hoggett, an employee at the One Stop Stop Shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, who died following an incident at around 10.41pm on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The worker, who was from Grindon and was well-known to local residents, was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Derek Campbell, 55, said: “I have lived in the street for eight years.

“She’s a nice lady, helpful, like all of them in that shop.”

Joan Hoggett, 62, who died in the stabbing (Northumbria Police/PA)

Mr Campbell said there have been problems with local drug addicts shoplifting food, sweets and alcohol.

He said: “They have been chased away and barred many times, but they take no notice.”

Northumbria Police said the arrested suspect did not live “in the immediate vicinity”.

Shakeel Rahman, 44, who works in a mobile phone shop nearby, said: “She was nice and polite.

“She only served me two days before. It is such a shame it happened to her.”

Samantha Willis, 55, said: “I burst into tears when I heard. She was a lovely lady, very sweet, always on at night and she worked hard.”

A One Stop spokesman added: “We are shocked and saddened by the incident, our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to our colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are currently supporting all colleagues involved and assisting police with their enquiries.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Superintendent Paul Milner said: “I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to Joan’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“My message to the community is clear; we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

“One man has been arrested in connection with Joan’s murder and is assisting police with their enquiries.”

Specialist search officers were seen at the shuttered shop (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Forensic officers were seen going into the shuttered shop, which was at the centre of a wide police cordon which included side streets and back alleys.

Two parks were also cordoned off while specialist search officers in blue boiler-suits and plastic gloves were seen arriving at the crime scene.

Mr Milner thanked the public for their patience, as cordons were kept up.

Officers were seen climbing ladders to search above shop fronts.

Anyone with information was asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.