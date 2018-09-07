The death of actor and director Burt Reynolds aged 82 features on many of Friday’s front pages alongside the latest fallout from the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Times carries a report which claims the amount of Novichok brought into the UK was strong enough to kill 4,000 people.

The Daily Telegraph also runs with the latest on the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia, as GCHQ said it would retaliate against the “brazen Kremlin”.

The Guardian reports on the UN security council meeting in New York, where Britain accused Russia of “playing dice with the lives of the people of Salisbury”.

A data breach at British Airways that saw around 380,000 card payments compromised leads the Daily Mail.

The energy price cap leads the Financial Times, with the paper reporting 11 million households will save an average of £75 a year.

The Metro leads with a hack on British Airways, with affected customers urged to call their bank.

The i carries a warning that a no-deal Brexit could lead to cutbacks in the public sector.

While The Independent questions the point of Brexit after British negotiators said the Chequers deal would not “deliver any advantage for the UK”.

The Daily Mirrorreports on the death of “Hollywood hellraiser” Reynolds.

While The Sun carries allegations of Boris Johnson’s work outside politics.

The Daily Express reports that four out of five burglaries go unsolved.

While the Daily Star reports on the mourning for Smokey And The Bandit star Reynolds.