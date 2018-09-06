Here are some key numbers related to Scotland’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility:

£300 million – Vattenfall investment in the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).

1.5 miles – Location of the EOWDC from Aberdeen shore.

191 metres – Height of the 11 turbines.

Eleven turbines make up the EOWDC off the Aberdeen coast (Vattenfall/PA)

80 metres – Length of the turbine blades.

164 metres – Size of the turbine rotor.

1,800 – Weight in tonnes of each of the turbine’s foundations.

312 GWh – The centre’s annual energy production.