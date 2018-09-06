Here are some key dates in the development of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off the coast of Aberdeen:
2002: Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm is conceived by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG).
2003-2006: Plans are developed, with 20 consultation events held along the north east coastline.
2006-2009: Plans move forward, with the project to become a test centre concept known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.
2008: Swedish power company Vattenfall acquires an interest.
2010: The Crown Estate awards an exclusivity agreement to develop the project in a zone off Aberdeen. The EU confirms a grant of up to 40 million euro (£36 million).
2011: Consent application is submitted to Marine Scotland.
2013: The Scottish Government grants planning consent. The Trump Organisation launches a legal action against the decision amid concerns the turbines will spoil the view from the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.
2014: The Trump Organisation’s call for a judicial hearing is rejected at Scotland’s Court of Session.
2015: The Trump Organisation’s case against the Scottish Government’s decision is rejected by the UK Supreme Court.
2016: Vattenfall acquires full ownership of the EOWDC. Onshore works start at Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.
2018:
March: The first of the turbine foundations is installed in the seabed.
April: The wind farm is connected to the national grid and the first of its 11 turbines is put in place.
May: The final turbine is installed.
July: The wind farm exports power to the national grid for the first time.
September 7: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the EOWDC inauguration.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.