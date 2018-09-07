American defence secretary James Mattis has arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on a surprise visit to the war-weary country.

Mr Mattis is expected to meet Afghan, US and Nato military commanders as well as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

The defence secretary’s arrival comes just days after a suicide bomber killed 21 people amid a fresh round of insider attacks that claimed the life of one American service member and eight local police officers earlier this week.

A US serviceman was killed in Afghanistan this week (AP)

Washington appears to be ramping up efforts for a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s war.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced this week the appointment of Zalmay Khalilzad, as Washington’s new senior official for Afghan reconciliation.

Mr Khalilzad, a controversial figure in the region, is a former envoy to Afghanistan.