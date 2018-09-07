The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched a charity performance for veterans with the former Army chief ultimately responsible for Harry in Afghanistan.

The duke and Meghan sat with Lord Dannatt at Central Hall in Westminster, London, on Thursday night for the concert titled 100 Days To Peace, which was to mark the final stretch of the First World War.

The general led the Army between 2006 and 2009, during which Harry started his first of two tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

Soprano Lesley Garrett performed a WB Yeats poem, and Sir Karl Jenkins was to conduct The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace, an anti-war piece performed by choir and orchestra.

Garrett praised Harry for highlighting mental health issues and supporting veterans.

“We did sign up before we knew Prince Harry and Meghan would be here,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Lord Dannatt at the event (Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph)

“It’s so important to support these amazing charities.”

Lord Dannatt, accompanied by his wife, spoke warmly with the royal couple before they entered the Great Hall for the show.

During the intermission the peer led Meghan, in a dark blue dress by Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, and Harry, in a sombre navy suit, to meet performers and charity leaders.

The show, presented by the Royal Armouries Museum, raised money for three charities supporting veterans with mental health issues – Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together.