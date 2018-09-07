An Asda store had to order more shopping baskets for customers due to the number of people taking theirs home as the supermarket chain phases out single-use 5p carrier bags.

The store in Cambridge has only 30 or 40 left for customers to use, and has ordered in a new load of 100 green plastic baskets.

They are set to arrive at the store in the Beehive Centre next week.

A 5p charge on single-use plastic carrier bags was introduced in 2015.

Asda is phasing out its 5p single-use plastic bags (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asda pledged in February to end the sale of these bags by the end of the year, but customers will still be able to buy larger and sturdier bags for life for 9p.

An Asda spokesman said: “After listening to our customers and their concerns about plastic, we made the decision to phase out our single-use plastic bags, in all of our stores, by the end of the year.

“We’re trying to do our bit to protect the environment, and would ask that the small number of customers who are taking our baskets home with them use their bags for life instead.”