An 81-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital after her car crashed into a tree.

The pensioner was driving on the A76 in East Ayrshire when the grey Vauxhall Corsa came off the road.

The collision happened at around 9.20am on Friday on the stretch between Cumnock and New Cumnock.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a road traffic collision involving one car on the A76 this morning. https://t.co/mYQHOJn0Tk pic.twitter.com/JR7rb1PCCX — AyrshirePolice (@AyrshirePolice) September 7, 2018

The woman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and treated for non-life threatening injuries, Police Scotland said.

She remains in a stable condition at the hospital.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, from the divisional road police unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A76 this morning who may have seen this vehicle prior to the incident, or witnessed the incident take place, to come forward.

“You may have encountered this vehicle without realising and have dash-cam footage that can help us.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0823 of Friday 7 September 2018.”