The father of Lee Boxell has pleaded with the public to end his “limbo” and help reveal if the boy was murdered or is still living ahead of the 30th anniversary of his disappearance aged 15.

It was feared Lee may have been killed in 1988 after witnessing child abuse at a teenage hang-out near his home in Sutton, south-west London.

Monday will mark 30 years since the boy went missing and his father Peter Boxell has issued an appeal through charity Missing People.

“I have been living in limbo for 30 years, not knowing if he is alive, safe and well, or if he was murdered,” he said.

“I am almost 72 now and do not want my life to end without discovering what happened to my son.”

Some 24 years after he went missing, police learned Lee used to visit an outbuilding at St Dunstan’s Church dubbed “the Shed”, a gathering place for teenagers that was targeted by sexual predators.

Then in 2014 three men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

But they were released on bail.

Scotland Yard said on Friday there were no updates in the case.