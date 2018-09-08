Boris Johnson’s split from wife Marina Wheeler makes headlines on Saturday, along with changes to divorce laws.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror, also lead with Mr Johnson’s marital breakdown.

Daily Mirror: If this is how he treats his family, imagine what he'd do to yours

More than 20,000 school support staff are being subject to violence in the classroom every week, The Independent reports.

The Times leads with plans to end fault-based divorces in a major overhaul of laws.

The Times: Divorce law revolution puts end to blame game

The i also leads with the shake-up.

The Guardian says Nikolai Glushkov, a Kremlin critic found strangled in London in March, had survived a poisoning attempt by two men from Moscow.

Guardian: Murdered Putin critic 'survived earlier attack'

The Daily Telegraph leads with allegations an Iranian journalist from banned Tehran outlet Press TV was able to join the Labour Party.

The Financial Times reports on a budget shortfall as a result public sector pensions that could see £4 billion cut from health, education and defence in the next decade.