Toronto Zoo’s baby pygmy hippo has been grabbing the attention of animal lovers all over the world for a few weeks now.
The calf, who was born to mum Kindia on August 10, is growing into a bit of a social media star – and the latest clip released by the zoo shows exactly why.
In it, the as-yet-unnamed little one can be seen splashing around in a paddling pool – as well as showing an interest in the food her mum is eating.
Be warned though, she is not generally this energetic.
In fact, she spends most of her time asleep.
Last week the zoo released footage of the calf breastfeeding from her mum.
The zoo said: “Kindia will nurse her baby either standing up or lying down, whatever is most comfortable for them both at the time.
“Pygmy hippo calves are weaned at about six to eight months and start eating solid foods at around two to four months of age.”
