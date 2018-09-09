A bomb disposal team was called out after an item suspected to be an unexploded mortar was found in a canal.

Police responding to a report attended an area of the Forth and Clyde Canal in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire on Sunday morning.

The canal path near the Leisuredrome Leisure Centre was cordoned off and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team called.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 10.30am to a report of an item being found.

“The EOD attended and the matter has been dealt with by the EOD.”