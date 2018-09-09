The parents of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing have revealed a new variety of rose cultivated in memory of their daughter.

Andrew and Lisa Roussos lost eight-year-old Saffie-Rose in the terror attack following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year, in which 22 members of the audience were killed.

Mr and Mrs Roussos and their son Xander developed the rose with a specialist breeder and decided to sell it to raise funds for Manchester-based bereavement charity Once Upon A Smile.

Saffie’s Rose 🌷 We are extremely humbled that Andrew, Lisa, Ashlee & Xander have chosen Once Upon a Smile as beneficiaries to Saffie’s Rose. Saffie’s Rose is now available with a limited number of 2,000.https://t.co/RVo9IfJxDH — Once Upon A Smile (@Sidley_OUAS) September 7, 2018

A crowdfunding campaign launched earlier this year to cover the cost of developing the rose raised £14,632.

Named Saffie’s Rose, the flower is described as a “lovely soft pink grandiflora, with medium-sized double flowers”.

The rose, which reaches 2-3ft (60 to 90cm), is said to be a repeat flowering variety with a light fragrance, suitable for borders and large containers.

Saffie’s Rose costs £19.50 with £4 from every sale going to Once Upon A Smile, and can be bought through the charity’s website.

Mrs Roussos said: “Once Upon A Smile is an amazing charity that looks after bereaved children and they have been with my son Xander from the beginning.

“I hope people enjoy Saffie’s Rose and remember that it’s in memory of my precious little girl and help us raise as much money as possible for the charity.”

Saffie-Rose Roussos, whose parents have revealed a new variety of rose cultivated in her memory (Once Upon A Smile/PA)

Mr Roussos added: “The charity is very special to both Lisa and I. They have looked after our family since the beginning and we know they will be there for us as long as we need them.

“We want to raise as much money as possible as a small gesture of thanks for everything they have done for us.”

Daniel Jillings, co-founder of Once Upon A Smile, said: “We are humbled that the Roussos family have chosen Once Upon A Smile to be the beneficiary of Saffie’s Rose.”

The charity said it had 2,000 rose bushes for sale, and that the delivery period is from December to March.