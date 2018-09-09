A major search operation is under way for a man who has been reported missing in Co Fermanagh’s Lough Erne.

Police and other emergency services are currently conducting searches in Lough Erne following reports of an incident involving a jet-ski earlier.

One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.

A spokesman for RNLI said: “Both Enniskillen RNLI and Carrybridge RNLI were requested to launch their inshore lifeboats and rescue water craft at approximately 5.30pm following reports of a person in the water, off a jet-ski in the area of Muckross Bay.

“Enniskillen RNLI was already on the lough at the time having responded to a separate call out.

Once on the scene, it was observed that one person had already swum to shore.

“The search is ongoing for a second person.

“The PSNI boat and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo are also involved in the air and water operation with the Fire and Rescue Service and Mountain Rescue involved from the shore.”

Rosemary Barton, MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone said: “As this tragic new is breaking, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the person still missing and also I wish the second person who was injured a full recovery.

“This is very sad news particularly at the end of a beautiful summer when this recreation area around Muckross Bay was a hive of activity each weekend with boats, water skiers, jet skis, and families enjoying picnics in this picturesque area near Kesh.”