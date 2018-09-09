A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed in the street in Chelmsford.

Lee Evans, 47, was found injured in Cromar Way just before 1am on June 22, and was pronounced dead around an hour later after being taken to hospital.

The teenager, from south London, is also charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, on the same date.

The boy has been further charged with with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with a separate alleged incident in Chelmsford on June 13.

He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Essex Police said.