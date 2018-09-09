Two Polish nationals have been charged after 20 handguns and drugs with a street value of around £7.5 million were seized at Dover.

Lukasz Kur and Rafal Anyszek, both 31, were intercepted at Dover Eastern Docks freight controls at 6am on Friday morning by Border Force officers and referred to the National Crime Agency (NCA) for investigation, the NCA said.

Drugs seized at Dover (NCA/PA)

A spokesman for the NCA confirmed both men were charged with possession of firearms – 20 handguns – as well as four counts of importing Class A and Class B drugs.

The NCA said the drugs have a combined street value of approximately £7.5 million.

The pair, who are resident in Poland, were remanded in custody to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.