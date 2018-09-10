The winner of the 1995 Miss Universe crown has died aged 45 following a long-term illness.

Chelsi Smith died on Saturday, having been diagnosed with liver cancer in spring 2017, a family spokesman said.

She started her beauty queen career in 1994 with the Miss Galveston County crown.

Gail Clark and the Miss Texas USA pageant family are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Chelsi Smith. We extend our sympathy and prayers for those closest to her. She will always be remembered and loved as a great Texas beauty. pic.twitter.com/QoRgVffAs9 — The Crystal Group (@crystalgrouptx) September 8, 2018

Ms Smith went on to earn the Miss Texas USA and Miss USA crown the following year.

A family statement said Ms Smith is the only biracial woman to ever win all three crowns. The Houston Chronicle reported Ms Smith was also the only Texan to become Miss Universe.

Her family said a public memorial service is planned for October in Houston.