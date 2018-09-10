Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys has won a national award for capturing the British coastline.

The picture shows stormy seas at Seaham, Co Durham.

UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Stormy seas at Seaham, Co Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Cart Gap, Norfolk (Chris Herring/PA)

Mr Humphreys’ photo was selected as the winner of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society coastal views category, one of four sections showcasing the UK’s coastline and its associated people and industry.

UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Clear Communications (Rob Amsbury/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Just A Shell, taken in Aberdour, Scotland (Craig Scott/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Full On Reverse, taken at Whitstable Harbour (Michael Marsh/PA)

Chris Herring won the ships and wrecks category and took the overall prize for an image of Cart Gap, Norfolk, while John Roberts won the best industry picture of the year for the Bay of Biscay.

UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Dawn Fishing, taken at the Bay of Biscay (John Roberts/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018RNLI & HM Coastguard Practice Manoeuvres, taken at Scarborough (Allan Charter/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Recovering The Trawl, taken in Guernsey (Dave Agnelli/PA)

The fourth winner was Gareth Easton, in the people and recreation category, with his submission from Shetland.

UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Shipshape, taken at Aldeburgh, Suffolk (Justin Minns/PA)
UK’s best sea view photography competition 2018Dover, 5am (Teri Pengilley/PA)

Captain Justin Osmond, Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society chief executive, said: “We received about 1,000 entries this year for the competition which is fantastic and many of the images portray those who we are here to support, with the competition enabling us to raise awareness of the maritime environment and those working in it.”