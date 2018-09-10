A builder has pleaded not guilty to using a digger to cause up to £4 million of damage to a row of newly built retirement homes.
Daniel Neagu, 30, was charged with criminal damage after five houses belonging to McCarthy & Stone Retirement Living to the value of around £4 million were wrecked in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, on August 11.
Neagu pleaded not guilty to the charge during a preliminary hearing at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.
It is alleged he acted without lawful excuse and was reckless as to whether the properties were destroyed or damaged.
A trial for Neagu, a Romanian national living in Athelstone Road, Harrow, north-west London, was set for St Albans Crown Court on February 4 2019.
He was remanded in custody.
Sitting on an estate still under construction, the homes in Ermine Street had external walls torn out, leaving debris littering their gardens.
A turquoise digger stood beside the devastation.
Neagu was not employed directly by McCarthy & Stone and was instead working for subcontractor Fenton, a McCarthy & Stone spokeswoman has said.
