Officers are trying to trace a man after a woman was stabbed in the back.

Peter Morley, 35, is wanted for questioning over the attack, which left the victim, believed to be in her 30s, with multiple stab wounds.

Police want to speak to Peter Morley (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Her injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency calls were made following the attack on Anglesea Road, Woolwich, south-east London, at around 9.30am on Monday.

Police at the scene on Anglesea Road (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The victim, who knew Mr Morley, was treated by medical staff and then taken by London’s air ambulance to a major trauma hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Lesley Hamilton said: “It is important that we locate Mr Morley quickly and without further incident and I urge anyone who sees him not to hesitate but to call police without delay.”

Officers have established a crime scene, closed off roads, and stepped up patrols following the incident.

A police cordon in Anglesea Road (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There have been no arrests.

A spokeswoman for London’s air ambulance said: “After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by air to a major trauma hospital in London.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenwich CID by calling 101 and quoting reference CAD1905 of September 10.