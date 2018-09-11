Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 12 people were injured in a shooting following a carnival.

A 12-year-old girl was among those hurt when shots were fired at a street party in Moss Side, Manchester, at about 2.30am on Sunday August 12.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 24 and 30, had been arrested in the Baguley and Fallowfield areas by officers from the major incident team, joined by the force’s tactical aid unit.

The men are being held on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Police officers speak to residents at the scene in Claremont Road (Peter Byrne/PA)

Armed and unarmed officers were deployed to the scene of the shooting last month.

The incident happened during a street party on Claremont Road following Manchester’s Caribbean Carnival, held in nearby Alexandra Park.

Police said several people received pellet injuries but none were life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Larkin said: “Since this dangerous attack we have trawled through all available CCTV and intelligence to try and piece together the events of that morning.

“Today our investigation has led us to the arrest of two men and we will continue to question them in relation to the shooting. Our priority is, and will continue to be, to find those responsible.

“I would still urge the community to come forward with information as our investigation does not stop here. If you know anything, then please tell us.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 0161 856 6777, quoting incident number 297 of August 12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anybody with images or video of the incident can send them to police via Dropbox using scd.cctv@gmp.police