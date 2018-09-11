A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India has plunged off a road, killing at least 45 people, officials said.

At least 25 other people were injured in the incident in Telangana state.

The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple, said Narendar, a local official who uses only one name.

Rescuers pull passengers from the bus (KK Production/AP)

Passers-by rushed to help, carrying the dead and injured though thick grass and up the hill to the road. The injured were taken to local hospitals.

An investigation has been ordered into the cause of the accident, Narendar said.

Crowds often throng the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesdays. It is dedicated to the Hindu god Hanuman, and Tuesdays are seen as auspicious for offering prayers to him.