A space boot developed from human sweat and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty range are among the creations vying for a top design award.

In a year in which nominations celebrate inclusivity and sustainability, organisers said the Beazley Designs of the Year awards celebrate the best designs from the last year across six categories: architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transport.

All 87 nominees are being displayed at London’s Design Museum, including a scheme from Dutch supermarket chain Ekoplaza, who have opened the world’s first plastic-free supermarket aisle.

A boot made for life on Mars, which is made of fungus and human sweat (Victoria Jones/PA)

The aisle features more than 700 products packaged in recyclable materials and will be rolled out to all 74 of the brand’s stores by the end of 2018.

Other sustainable designs on display include a space boot by Liz Ciokajlo and Maurizio Montalti that is developed from human sweat.

Aric Chen, exhibition curator, said: “We have a Mars boot from some very interesting designers.

“They have developed a process through which you can grow a boot for Mars out of mushrooms using your human sweat on the voyage to Mars, minimising the amount of material from earth that you need to take with you.”

Swedish designer Karl Ytterborn with an electric off-road motorcycle named Cake Kalk, weighing just 68kg (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Chen also praised the diversity among the nominees.

He said: “It’s a really broad range and hopefully something for everyone.

“I think it’s no secret that we’re living in uncertain and somewhat destabilised times. But designers are uniquely positioned to respond to that.

“Their job is to look at the world around them and help us find ways to articulate and navigate that.”

The exhibition of shortlisted nominees runs from September 12 until January 6 2019 at the Design Museum, Kensington High Street, London.

The award winners in each category and overall winner will be announced on November 15.

Previous winners of the Design of the Year award have included the London 2012 Olympic Torch by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, and Sir David Adjaye for his design of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.