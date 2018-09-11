A pedestrian has been seriously injured after they were hit by a tram.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Saughton tram stop in Edinburgh at around 12.10pm on Tuesday.

Edinburgh Trams has launched an investigation into the incident.

Services have been disrupted with trams running between Edinburgh Park Station and Edinburgh Airport, and from York Place to Haymarket.

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “We can confirm emergency services were called to a location near the Saughton tram stop at around 12.10 following an incident involving a pedestrian and a tram.

“An investigation is currently under way and until it is completed we are unable to comment further.