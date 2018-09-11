A man has died after he was hit by a tram in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Saughton tram stop at around 12.10pm on Tuesday.

The man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Edinburgh Trams has launched an investigation into the incident.

Services have been disrupted with trams running between Edinburgh Park Station and Edinburgh Airport, and from York Place to Haymarket.

UPDATE – FATAL COLLISION AT #SAUGHTON TRAM STOP We were called around 12.15pm today (Tues 11th Sept) to the tram stop following a collision between a tram and a pedestrian. The man suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was hurt. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Zvy6GnWleq — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) September 11, 2018

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Saughton tram stop at around 12.15pm on Tuesday September 11 following a collision between a tram and a pedestrian.

“The man suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was hurt in the collision.

“Tram services remain suspended whilst officers carry out a collision investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1319 of 11th September.”

Edinburgh Trams said they do not expect to resume full service until after 4pm.

Due to an ongoing incident, we do not anticipate to resume full service until after 1600, please continue to check our twitter feed for further updates. We have staff at busy stops to assist customers with onward travel. pic.twitter.com/9jBK5WCasF — Edinburgh Trams (@EdinburghTrams) September 11, 2018

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “We can confirm emergency services were called to a location near the Saughton tram stop at around 12.10 following an incident involving a pedestrian and a tram.

“An investigation is currently under way and until it is completed we are unable to comment further.”

The City of Edinburgh Council said they would also be investigating the incident.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport Convener, said: “This is dreadfully sad news and I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to investigate what happened.”