Police have made an arrest after reports that a man had entered two banks with a bladed weapon and started a fire with a liquid which was “thought to be petrol”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Humberside Police confirmed that officers attended King Edward Street in Hull at around 1pm along with fire crews in order to put out a “small blaze” in one of the banks.

The force added: “The situation was contained very quickly by police and emergency crews and the man was arrested at Paragon Interchange.

“The suspect is now in custody. No-one has been seriously injured.”

The area surrounding the incident was cordoned off in the wake of the disturbance, and the public have been advised to avoid it while investigations continue.

Chief Superintendent Phil Ward, North Bank Commander, said: “We are mindful of the public’s concern that these types of incidents may be related to terrorism, however there is nothing to suggest that this is anything other than an isolated incident which has been dealt with promptly by the responding police and emergency services.

“I want to offer reassurance that our priority at all times is the safety of the public.”

A spokeswoman for Santander, thought to be one of the two banks involved, said: “Santander is shocked by the attack on its branch in Hull and we are co-operating with the authorities to understand what happened and why.

“None of our colleagues or customers were physically injured in the incident, and our immediate priority is to provide support and counselling to those who are understandably upset.”