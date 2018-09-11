A transport union plans to ballot workers on strike action in a row over working on rest days.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said it has notified ScotRail of its intention to ballot members.

The union wants its members – who include ticket office, platform and control room staff – to have parity with ScotRail drivers which it claims are paid £300 for working on a rest day.

The TSSA said all its members are paid “significantly” less than this for working rest days.

https://t.co/VLaIUsqVFh TSSA members seeking parity with drivers over rest day working payments #ScotRail seem to forget they are utterly reliant on staff goodwill just now – our members sacrificing time with family should be rewarded fairly for it. — TSSAScotland (@TSSAScotland) September 11, 2018

TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Rest Day Working payments are paid to staff to compensate them for giving up a day’s rest in order to keep our railway running.

“Our railways need more than train drivers to run. Our members in ScotRail keep trains running safely from the control room and they also make sure that passengers are safe and informed.

“ScotRail are treating our members with as second class citizens.

“Alex Hynes, ScotRail’s Managing Director knows where we are.

“Our doors are always open if he wants to negotiate but our members won’t be putting up with second class payments for first class work any longer.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We are continuing to work with the trade unions and our people to try to reach a solution that benefits everyone.

“We do not expect this to affect services.”

The train operator is recruiting 140 new workers to cut the need for rest day working and overtime.