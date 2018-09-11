US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland this autumn has been cast into doubt.

It is understood State Department officials in Washington are conducting a review of his entire European trip in November.

He was due to hold a two-day visit to Ireland during which he was expected to visit his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, and Dublin around the weekend of November 10-11.

Doonbeg golf course and hotel in Co Clare (Niall Carson/PA)

It is understood officials in Dublin are awaiting word on whether the review will impact on the Irish leg of President Trump’s itinerary.

The White House announced on August 31 that Mr Trump will travel to Paris for a commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice which ended the fighting in the First World War.

His visit to Ireland was due to coincide.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said news of the visit came a little bit out of the blue.

Irish activists had pledged to hold protests.

The US president was originally invited to Ireland by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny on his final St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House.