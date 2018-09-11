Witnesses to the murder of a man who was shot dead in North Lanarkshire have been urged to come forward to stop another family going through the same “nightmare”.

Relatives of Gary More made the comments after detectives investigating the incident described the public response so far as “very poor”.

The 32-year suffered “significant injuries” after a number of shots were fired at him in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the busy residential area in North Lanarkshire, but he died at the scene.

Mr More’s sister Lynsey said: “There are no words to describe the devastation we have experienced as a family – losing a son, brother, father and uncle.

“Our hearts have been broken and we cannot understand how anyone could even consider taking this course of action against another human being.

“People who really knew Gary know how much he valued friends and family – they were the centre of his life.

“He was a good person with a good heart and we all loved him so much. Our world has been shattered and our lives will never be the same again.”

She added: “Gary did not deserve this, no one deserves this.

“It has been a great comfort to us to receive so many messages of kindness and support from the people who really knew Gary.

“We would urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to make the police aware of it.

“By doing so you might prevent another family from experiencing our nightmare.“

The suspect is believed to have got into a white Skoda Fabia which sped off with a number of people inside.

The same model and colour of car was later found burnt out near Craigmaddie Road in Balmore, Milngavie, and is being examined by forensic teams.

Police Scotland said enquiries have established the car was stolen on August 2 this year from the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

Its original registration was SH13 UMG but it may have had other plates fitted.

Detectives are now appealing for any information on the whereabouts of the car between August 2 and September 6.

Drivers are also being asked for any sightings between 7pm and 11pm on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton added: “We have had a very poor response so far for information despite the fact that children and members of the public were there at the time and could so easily have been injured, therefore I am urging anyone with information to please pass it on to police immediately.

“I would like to reassure people that information can be given in confidence and you can also contact Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous.”