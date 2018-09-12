Theresa May could have been forgiven for having flashbacks to her “naughtiest” childhood moment when she appeared at the despatch box to find herself surrounded by wheat.

The Prime Minister raised eyebrows during last year’s general election campaign when she told how her most mischievous exploit growing up had been to “run through” fields of the crop.

Dawn Butler and Jeremy Corbyn with the wheat on show (PA)

Arriving at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs May found MPs across the House, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, had pinned ears of wheat to their tops.

The unusual accessory was adopted by many in a show of support for the Back British Farming campaign to raise awareness about the industry.

Lots of @Conservatives MPs wearing heads of wheat on the benches around @Theresa_May at #PMQs today. Almost makes it look like she's in a field. — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) September 12, 2018

We are incredibly proud to #BackBritishFarming and show our support for all of the amazing British farmers and producers out there! pic.twitter.com/FbDgpuL1um — NFU Mutual (@nfum) September 12, 2018

But Conservative party deputy chairman James Cleverly could not resist gently teasing the PM about her previous revelation.

