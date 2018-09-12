A large blaze has ripped through an indoor market and forced the evacuation of nearby buildings, in Dundee’s second major fire in fewer than 24 hours.

Witnesses reported seeing walls collapsing and Police Scotland confirmed it was heavily damaged, while more than 60 firefighters were working to tackle the flames.

The incident at Hilltown Indoor Market is the second largescale fire in the city in less than a day, with Braehead Academy currently shut after a blaze on Tuesday evening.

Full on for Tayside Firebrigade these past two days as niw Hilltown Indoor Market, Fit4less Gym area is suffering a massive fire or several fires as cars and containers are down wind of blaze. 🙁 Posted by Dylan Drummond on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Dylan Drummond claimed hundreds of onlookers were at the scene.

The 48-year-old videographer and photographer from Dundee said: “On the day after a fire in one of our high schools, to see smoke on the Dundee skyline, close to the opening of the opening of the V&A museum is horrific.

“There’s smoke, it’s a clear sky, you can really see it from far away, the stink is horrendous.

Nine pump appliances were sent to the scene (Photographer Dylan Drummond)

He added: “A building fell down, looked like the fire brigade were hosing it down.

“The flames are mental, it looks like the whole building’s on fire.”

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6.15pm on Wednesday.

Fire in the Hilltown market, apparently started at the Gym. Surely can’t be linked to last night. #WorryingTimes pic.twitter.com/X3oIfBH1sK — Steve Beattie (@SteveBCoach) September 12, 2018

The blaze began in the roof of the building before spreading.

Nine pump appliances are in attendance, as well as a command support unit and an incident support unit.

The neighbouring Fit4Less gym was evacuated, although a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said there have been no reports of injuries.

SCOUTS – WE HAVE HAD TO CANCEL SCOUTS TONIGHT BECAUSE ALL THE SURROUNDING ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO THE FIRE AT THE HILLTOWN MARKET — 20th Dundee Scouts (@20thDundee) September 12, 2018

Police Scotland has closed surrounding roads including Thistle Street, Main Street, Dens Road and Isla Street.

A spokesman added the building had “more or less collapsed”.

It is understood the market has been out of use for some time.

More than 50 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the school (Graeme Mckenzie/Twitter/PA)

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council said it is determined to minimise disruption to the education of the 570 Braeview Academy pupils but they will have to remain at home into next week.

More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze, which broke out at the school at around 9.40pm on Tuesday.

No-one was injured and police will now be carrying out a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.