Apple has labelled its new iPhone XS and XS Max as devices that take the smartphone to the “next level”, but it faces tough competition in the mobile market.
Fellow smartphone heavyweights Huawei and Samsung have already released high-profile flagship devices this year, so how do the new iPhone XS devices compare?
iPhone XS
Price from £999
5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display
Dual 12 megapixel telephoto and wide-angle rear cameras
7-megapixel front-facing camera
4K video recording at 24, 30 and 60 frames per second
Portrait mode selfies with Bokeh effect (background blur)
Face ID facial recognition software
Wireless battery charging
Up to 20 hours talk time battery life
64, 256 and 512GB storage options
IP68 waterproof
iPhone XS Max
Price from £1,099
6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display
Dual 12 megapixel telephoto and wide-angle rear cameras, 7-megapixel front-facing camera
Video 4K video recording at 24, 30 and 60 frames per second
Portrait mode selfies with Bokeh effect (background blur)
Face ID facial recognition software
Wireless battery charging
Up to 25 hours talk time battery life
64, 256 and 512GB storage options
IP68 waterproof
Huawei P20 Pro
Price from £799
6.1-inch FullView OLED display
Triple Leica engineered rear cameras – 40, 20, and 8-megapixel lenses
24-megapixel front-facing camera
4K video recording
Portrait photo feature with Bokeh effect (background blur)
Facial recognition software
Up to 25 hours talk time battery life
128GB storage
IP67 waterproof
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Price from £899
6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display
S Pen stylus built-in
Dual 12-megapixel telephoto and wide-angle cameras, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
4K video recording at 30 or 60 frames per second
Live Focus photo mode (background blur) and image flaw detection software
Facial recognition and iris scanning software
Wireless charging
“All day” battery life
128 or 512GB storage options with up to 512GB expandable storage
IP68 waterproof
